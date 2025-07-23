Greene County: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $9.3 million…

The Catskill, New York-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $34.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $20.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.1 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $75.4 million.

