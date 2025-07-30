Green Brick Partners: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $81.9 million…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) on Wednesday reported earnings of $81.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.85.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $549.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRBK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.