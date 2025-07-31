Greece Cruise Tax: Who’s on the Hook for the Fee?

Cruise passengers visiting Greece are now subject to a new tourist tax aimed at funding infrastructure improvements and addressing overtourism.…

Cruise passengers visiting Greece are now subject to a new tourist tax aimed at funding infrastructure improvements and addressing overtourism.

The policy went into effect for all cruise passengers on July 21, after it received approval from the Greek government. The tax has been named the “sustainability tourism fee” and specifically aims to protect Greece’s tourist hot spots, including the idyllic islands of Santorini and Mykonos.

How much is Greece’s tourism fee?

The fee is charged per person, regardless of age, for every Greek port where a passenger disembarks.

How much passengers have to pay varies based on the season and port of disembarkation. As two of Greece’s most popular tourist destinations, Santorini and Mykonos have the highest fees, with the most expensive tourist taxes in peak summer months.

For example, cruise passengers will be charged 20 euros (about $23) each time they visit Santorini or Mykonos between June 1 and Sept. 30. This means visiting both islands on the same cruise would total 40 euros (roughly $46) per person. All other Greek ports will charge 5 euros (around $6) per visit during the same time period.

In October, April and May, the tax decreases to 12 euros (about $14) per visit to the destinations of Santorini and Mykonos, while other Greek ports charge 3 euros (around $3) per visit. From November through March, cruise passengers will only pay 4 euros (about $5) per stop in Santorini and Mykonos and 1 euro (roughly $1) for other ports.

Who will pay the fee?

With the new policy in place, many cruise passengers are turning to the cruise lines for clarity and guidance on how the tax will be handled. MSC Cruises provides details about the new tax on its website, stating that the cruise line will cover the fees by adding the necessary amounts for each Greek port to cruisers’ onboard accounts.

The cruise line states, “For your convenience, MSC Cruises will pay this fee directly to the Greek authorities on your behalf. We will simply add the fee to your shipboard account the night before each visit to a Greek port. If you choose to stay on board and do not go ashore, the expense will be automatically removed from your account within 24 hours.”

MSC explains the fee is applied when a guest’s cruise card is scanned upon disembarkation at a Greek port — and the costs can add up quickly. For example, a family of four visiting both Santorini and Mykonos would pay at least 160 euros (about $185) in fees under the new policy.

In some cases, cruise passengers may have already paid the necessary port fees and taxes at the time of booking. Celebrity Cruises confirmed the tourist tax will apply to sailings starting in August. In an email sent to passenger Natacha Saumier, Celebrity stated, “Beginning with sailings that depart on Aug. 1, 2025, a seasonal cruise tax will be implemented across various ports in Greece, including iconic destinations like Mykonos and Santorini.”

The email continues: “This initiative supports sustainable tourism and aims to preserve the natural beauty and cultural heritage of our most visited destinations. Our records indicate that you booked your sailing on or after Sept. 20, 2024, as a result, this new tax is already included within your taxes and fees on your booking invoice.”

For those who did not book on or after Sept. 20, 2024, Celebrity Cruises will charge the tax to the guests’ onboard accounts. Passengers who choose not to go ashore will receive an automatic refund by the end of their voyage.

Ultimately, cruise lines are responsible for paying the disembarkation fees to the Greek government on a quarterly basis. Failure to pay could result in port authorities prohibiting lines from returning to certain destinations.

The Greek Isles have become increasingly popular with tourists, especially for cruise travelers. In 2024, the island of Mykonos welcomed 1.3 million cruise passengers — an 8.4% increase from the previous year.

Overtourism places significant strain on local communities, often resulting in water management issues, damage to the environment, overcrowded attractions and higher housing costs for residents.

The Greek government has also discussed limiting the number of cruise ships at popular ports of call to protect the environment and address water shortages.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Allie Hubers has sailed on 53 cruises all over the world — including four itineraries to Greece, visiting Piraeus (Athens), Santorini, Rhodes, Corfu and Crete. She closely follows cruise industry updates and has extensively covered cruise-related news for Royal Caribbean Blog and Cruise.Blog. Hubers has also shared her cruise tips and travel experiences with Business Insider.

