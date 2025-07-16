Great Southern Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Wednesday reported net income of $19.8…

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) on Wednesday reported net income of $19.8 million in its second quarter.

The Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $1.72 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $89.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $59.2 million.

