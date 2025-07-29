Graphic Packaging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $104 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (GPK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $104 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $2.2 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.18 billion.

Graphic Packaging expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $2.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion.

