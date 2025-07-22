Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.25 cent at $3.99 a bushel. Sept. wheat was unchanged at $5.50 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 6.25 cents at $3.54 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 1.75 cents at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 0.32 cent at $2.25 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.6 cent at $3.28 a pound. Aug. hogs was down 0.15 cent at $1.08 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.