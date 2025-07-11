Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $3.96 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $5.46 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 9.25 cents at $3.69 a bushel. Aug. soybeans lost 5 cents at $10.04 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 2.63 cents at $2.22 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 4.27 cents at $3.26 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 1.95 cents at $1.05 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.