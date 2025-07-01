Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.25 cent at $4.06 a bushel. Sept. wheat was unchanged at $5.50 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 1.25 cents at $3.75 a bushel. Aug. soybeans lost 0.5 cent at $10.30 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 1.28 cents at $2.11 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.18 cent at $3.06 a pound. Aug. hogs was down 0.48 cent at $1.07 a pound.

