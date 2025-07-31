Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.5 cent at $3.91 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 1.5 cents at $5.22 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 1 cents at $3.58 a bushel. Aug. soybeans fell by 2.25 cents at $9.65 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $2.33 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.55 cent at $3.40 a pound. Aug. hogs was up 0.07 cent at $1.07 a pound.

