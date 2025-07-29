Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 0.25 cent at $3.89 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 2 cents at $5.30 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 3.5 cents at $3.67 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 7.75 cents at $9.81 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 1.62 cents at $2.29 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 3.2 cents at $3.36 a pound. Aug. hogs was down 1.15 cents at $1.07 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.