Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.25 cent at $3.93 a bushel. Sept. wheat was unchanged at $5.38 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 5.75 cents at $3.69 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 4.5 cents at $9.88 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 0.25 cent at $2.28 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.48 cents at $3.33 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 0.48 cent at $1.08 a pound.

