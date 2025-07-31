Grains mostly lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $3.94 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.24 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 5.75 cents at $3.52 a bushel. Aug. soybeans fell by 3 cents at $9.62 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 1.2 cents at $2.28 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 3.87 cents at $3.31 a pound. Aug. hogs was off 0.12 cent at $1.07 a pound.

