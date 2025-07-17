Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 1 cent at $4.04 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 4.5 cents at $5.37 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 3.25 cents at $3.75 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 0.25 cent at $10.13 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.3 cent at $2.24 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.48 cent at $3.26 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 0.58 cent at $1.05 a pound.

