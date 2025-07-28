Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 2.25 cents at $3.97 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 5 cents at $5.33 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 1 cent at $3.63 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 6 cents at $9.93 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 1.52 cents at $2.28 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 3.12 cents at $3.35 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.12 cent at $1.09 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.