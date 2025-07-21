Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $4.04 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 6 cents at $5.42 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 4 cents at $3.61 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.15 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 1.47 cents at $2.25 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 3.05 cents at $3.28 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 0.45 cent at $1.07 a pound.

