Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 1.75 cents at $3.98 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 4.5 cents at $5.50 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 0.75 cent at $3.79 a bushel. Aug. soybeans lost 3.25 cents at $10.09 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.52 cent at $2.20 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.23 cent at $3.21 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 0.58 cent at $1.07 a pound.

