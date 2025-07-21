Grains mostly lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 2.75 cents at $4.06 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 1.5 cents at $5.48 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 1.25 cents at $3.65 a bushel. Aug. soybeans lost 8.25 cents at $10.20 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.15 cent at $2.24 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.77 cent at $3.25 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.38 cent at $1.07 a pound.

