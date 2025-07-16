Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 0.5 cent at $4.06 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.42 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 6.75 cents at $3.73 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was unchanged at $10.13 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 1.62 cents at $2.24 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 3.53 cents at $3.26 a pound. Aug. hogs was unchanged at $1.05 a pound.

