Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 2.75 cents at $3.99 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 4 cents at $5.49 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 2 cents at $3.68 a bushel. Aug. soybeans rose by 2 cents at $10.06 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 0.15 cent at $2.22 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 0.02 cent at $3.25 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 0.17 cent at $1.05 a pound.

