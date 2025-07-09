Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.5 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.5 cent at $4.00 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $5.47 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 1.25 cents at $3.74 a bushel. Aug. soybeans lost 8.25 cents at $10.08 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 0.13 cent at $2.20 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 1.43 cents at $3.21 a pound. Aug. hogs was up 1 cents at $1.08 a pound.

