Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 5 cents at $4.23 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 0.25 cent at $5.64 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 1.25 cents at $3.86 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was up 7.25 cents at $10.61 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. feeder cattle was up 0.5 cent at $3.10 a pound. Aug. hogs was down 0.48 cent at $1.07 a pound.

