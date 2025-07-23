Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 0.25 cent at $4.00 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 3 cents at $5.46 a bushel. Sept. oats was unchanged at $3.52 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 4 cents at $10.14 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.12 cent at $2.25 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.28 a pound. Aug. hogs was unchanged at $1.08 a pound.

