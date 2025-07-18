Grains mostly higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 0.5…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 0.5 cent at $4.09 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 0.25 cent at $5.47 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 1.5 cents at $3.67 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was unchanged at $10.27 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 0.6 cent at $2.23 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 1.4 cents at $3.24 a pound. Aug. hogs was up 0.03 cent at $1.06 a pound.

