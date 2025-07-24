Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.02 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.42 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 0.25 cent at $3.56 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 4.25 cents at $10.05 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 1.15 cents at $2.26 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 2.35 cents at $3.29 a pound. Aug. hogs lost 0.08 cent at $1.08 a pound.

