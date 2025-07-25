Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.25…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.25 cent at $4.00 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.39 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 3.5 cents at $3.60 a bushel. Aug. soybeans lost 0.25 cent at $9.99 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.3 cent at $2.27 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 2.05 cents at $3.32 a pound. Aug. hogs was up 0.37 cent at $1.09 a pound.

