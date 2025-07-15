Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.75…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 0.75 cent at $4.01 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 0.25 cent at $5.38 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 2.25 cents at $3.67 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was unchanged at $9.95 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 3.07 cents at $2.23 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 2.3 cents at $3.23 a pound. Aug. hogs was up 0.1 cent at $1.04 a pound.

