Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was up 0.5 cent at $4.18 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 0.5 cent at $5.65 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 9.5 cents at $3.85 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was unchanged at $10.53 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 1.88 cents at $2.13 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 3.27 cents at $3.09 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 1.18 cents at $1.08 a pound.

