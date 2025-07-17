Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 0.25 cent…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 0.25 cent at $4.02 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 0.5 cent at $5.34 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 7.25 cents at $3.68 a bushel. Aug. soybeans rose by 1 cent at $10.22 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was down 0.55 cent at $2.24 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.05 cents at $3.25 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.95 cent at $1.06 a pound.

