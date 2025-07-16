Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 4.25 cents at $4.05 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 1.75 cents at $5.36 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 0.25 cent at $3.66 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 9.25 cents at $10.04 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was off 0.15 cent at $2.22 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was unchanged at $3.22 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.62 cent at $1.05 a pound.

