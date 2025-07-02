Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 3 cents at $4.03 a bushel. Sept. wheat was down 3.5 cents at $5.46 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 1.25 cents at $3.75 a bushel. Aug. soybeans rose by 8.5 cents at $10.38 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $2.11 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 0.3 cent at $3.06 a pound. Aug. hogs was down 0.35 cent at $1.07 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.