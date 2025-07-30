Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.25 cent at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.25 cent at $3.92 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 0.25 cent at $5.24 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 6.25 cents at $3.60 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 10.75 cents at $9.68 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 2.9 cents at $2.33 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 3.2 cents at $3.39 a pound. Aug. hogs was off 0.15 cent at $1.07 a pound.

