Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.75 cent at $3.93 a bushel. Sept. wheat lost 6.75 cents at $5.32 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 1.25 cents at $3.71 a bushel. Aug. soybeans rose by 0.25 cent at $9.89 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $2.28 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.27 cent at $3.33 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 0.28 cent at $1.08 a pound.

