Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 3.75 cents at $4.00 a bushel. Sept. wheat was up 0.75 cent at $5.43 a bushel. Sept. oats was up 1.75 cents at $3.61 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 5.25 cents at $10.10 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $2.25 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.25 cent at $3.28 a pound. Aug. hogs gained 0.43 cent at $1.08 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.