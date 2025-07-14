Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $4.00…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $4.00 a bushel. Sept. wheat was unchanged at $5.42 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 0.25 cent at $3.67 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 0.25 cent at $10.01 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 2.8 cents at $2.19 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 5.73 cents at $3.20 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 1.55 cents at $1.03 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.