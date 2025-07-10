Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Grains mixed, livestock lower

Grains mixed, livestock lower

The Associated Press

July 10, 2025, 4:27 PM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 0.25 cent at $3.99 a bushel. Sept. wheat was unchanged at $5.54 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 6.25 cents at $3.78 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was unchanged at $10.12 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle lost 2.42 cents at $2.19 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle fell by 1.02 cents at $3.22 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 1.2 cents at $1.06 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up