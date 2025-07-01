Grains mixed, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 6.5 cents at $4.03 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 5.5 cents at $5.44 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 1 cent at $3.73 a bushel. Aug. soybeans lost 10 cents at $10.20 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 1.85 cents at $2.12 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 5 cents at $3.06 a pound. Aug. hogs was down 0.05 cent at $1.07 a pound.

