Grains mixed, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was unchanged at $3.99 a bushel. Sept. wheat was unchanged at $5.41 a bushel. Sept. oats was unchanged at $3.52 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 8.5 cents at $10.06 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 2.25 cents at $2.27 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 3.65 cents at $3.32 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 0.63 cent at $1.08 a pound.

