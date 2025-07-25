Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 3 cents at $3.99 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 4 cents at $5.38 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 0.25 cent at $3.57 a bushel. Aug. soybeans fell by 6 cents at $9.98 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.45 cent at $2.26 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was up 1 cents at $3.30 a pound. Aug. hogs was unchanged at $1.08 a pound.

