Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 0.5 cent at $3.98 a bushel. Sept. wheat fell by 2.5 cents at $5.45 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 4 cents at $3.73 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 4.75 cents at $10.16 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.28 cent at $2.20 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.05 cent at $3.19 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 0.25 cent at $1.07 a pound.

