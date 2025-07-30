Grains lower, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was off 0.25 cent at $3.89 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 3.5 cents at $5.26 a bushel. Sept. oats lost 2.75 cents at $3.66 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 3.25 cents at $9.79 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle gained 0.32 cent at $2.30 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.03 cent at $3.36 a pound. Aug. hogs was down 0.25 cent at $1.07 a pound.

