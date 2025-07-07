Grains lower, livestock lower

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn fell by 12 cents at $4.08 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 13 cents at $5.44 a bushel. Sept. oats was off 1.25 cents at $3.87 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 19.25 cents at $10.36 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell by 0.5 cent at $2.14 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.38 cent at $3.09 a pound. Aug. hogs lost 0.35 cent at $1.06 a pound.

