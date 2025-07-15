Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn lost 4 cents at $3.96 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 2.5 cents at $5.39 a bushel. Sept. oats was down 2.75 cents at $3.64 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was down 1.5 cents at $9.99 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.2 cent at $2.20 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 0.72 cent at $3.20 a pound. Aug. hogs was up 0.65 cent at $1.04 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.