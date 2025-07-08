Grains lower, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were lower in early trading Tuesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn was down 2.5 cents at $4.01 a bushel. Sept. wheat was off 3.75 cents at $5.45 a bushel. Sept. oats fell by 6 cents at $3.83 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was off 6.25 cents at $10.25 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.27 cent at $2.16 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.42 cent at $3.14 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 0.5 cent at $1.08 a pound.

