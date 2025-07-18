Live Radio
Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

July 18, 2025, 9:51 AM

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 5 cents at $4.07 a bushel. Sept. wheat rose by 10.25 cents at $5.44 a bushel. Sept. oats rose by 1.5 cents at $3.69 a bushel. Aug. soybeans gained 9 cents at $10.30 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 0.22 cent at $2.24 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was off 0.02 cent at $3.25 a pound. Aug. hogs rose by 0.65 cent at $1.06 a pound.

