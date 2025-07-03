Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.75 cent at…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn gained 0.75 cent at $4.21 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 0.5 cent at $5.57 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 1.5 cents at $3.87 a bushel. Aug. soybeans was up 0.25 cent at $10.54 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 1.03 cents at $2.14 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle rose by 0.18 cent at $3.10 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 1.37 cents at $1.06 a pound.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.