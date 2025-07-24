Grains higher, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were higher in early trading Thursday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Sept. corn rose by 4 cents at $4.03 a bushel. Sept. wheat gained 3.25 cents at $5.44 a bushel. Sept. oats gained 4 cents at $3.56 a bushel. Aug. soybeans rose by 3.75 cents at $10.10 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was unchanged at $2.27 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle was down 0.1 cent at $3.31 a pound. Aug. hogs fell by 0.2 cent at $1.08 a pound.

