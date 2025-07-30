Graham Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $36.7 million in its second quarter.
The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $8.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $14.33 per share.
The education and media company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period.
