Graham Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Graham Holdings Co. (GHC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $36.7 million in its second quarter.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $8.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $14.33 per share.

The education and media company posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GHC

