Goosehead: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) — Goosehead Insurance Inc. (GSHD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $5.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $94 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.9 million.

Goosehead expects full-year revenue in the range of $350 million to $385 million.

