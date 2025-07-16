Goldman: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.72…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.72 billion.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of $10.91 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.43 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $31.27 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.58 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.