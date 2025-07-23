Globe Life: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $252.7…

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Globe Life Inc. (GL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $252.7 million.

The McKinney, Texas-based company said it had profit of $3.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $3.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.25 per share.

The life and health insurance company posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.5 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

Globe Life expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.25 to $14.65 per share.

